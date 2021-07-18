UGC issues guidelines on exams for Universities, colleges in view of Covid situation

Staff Reporter

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued guidelines on examinations and academic calender for Universities and colleges in view of the Covid-19 situation. The guidelines will apply for the current academic session 2020-21.

As per the guidelines, the Terminal Semester and Final Year Examinations for 2020-2021 have to conducted in either offline, online or blended mode by no later than 31st of next month following the Covid- 19 protocols.

The provisions contained in the earlier UGC Guidelines issued in September last year, will be applicable for the academic session 2021-2022. For students of the intermediate semester and year, the Higher Education Institutions may start their academic session in online, offline or blended mode as early as possible following Covid protocols.

The guidelines said, Higher Education Institutions will ensure that the admission process for undergraduate courses for the academic session 2021-2022 commences only after the declaration of results by the CBSE, ICSE and State Boards. It is expected that all the School Boards will declare their results for the class 12th examinations by 31st of this month.

The admission to the first year courses for the session 2021-2022 will be completed by no later than 30th September this year.

The academic session will commence latest by 1st of October