Indian Ambassador in Qatar meets Taliban’s representative; discusses safety of Indians in Afghanistan
India’s GDP growth rebounds to 20.1% in Q1 on low base
U.S. ends 20-year war in Afghanistan as final evacuation flight leave Kabul
Rahul Gandhi terms Revamped Jallianwala Bagh Memorial an ‘Insult’ to Martyrs
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 Sep 2021 02:07:16      انڈین آواز

Uddhav Thackeray receives Victory flame at Mumbai’s Gateway of India

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray received the Victory flame or the ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ at Mumbai’s Gateway of India this evening. To commemorate 50 years of India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off the Victory Flame from the National War Memorial in December last year. The eternal flame is being carried throughout the cities and villages across the nation including the villages of Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra Awardees of 1971 War.

The Victory flame will be stationed at Mumbai till 9th September 2021 before its departure for Panaji, Goa. During this period the Indian Armed Forces will be organising various ceremonial and cultural events.

In a tweet, Maharashtra’s Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray said India’s victory in the 1971 war is a landmark event in the history of our subcontinent. Stating that the Victory Flame is an embodiment of the countless sacrifices of our brave soldiers, Mr. Thackeray said witnessing the Flame’s arrival was a moment of great honour and inspiration.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

It is going to be a start from scratch in the second half of the IPL season: Pravin Amre

Harpal Singh Bedi Delhi Capitals assistant coach Pravin Amre feels that though his side is currently at the ...

Hope to compete in Paris 2024 Olympics & Paralympics; Para Javelin thrower Sumit Antil

Harpal Singh Bedi Para Javelin thrower Sumit Antil who won gold with a world record show on Tuesday exuded ...

Women boxers lead gold rush as India finishes with 39 medals Including 14 Gold at ASBC Asian Youth & Jr Boxing

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 31 August: The quartet of Neha (54kg), Preeti Dahiya (60 Kg) Sneha Kumari (66k ...

خبرنامہ

داعش کو کابل حملوں کی بھاری قیمت چکانا پڑے گی، صدر بائیڈن

صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکا کابل میں خود کش حملوں کے باو ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر خودکش حملہ، 13 امریکیوں سمیت 85 ہلاک

افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر کیے گئے خودکش حملے میں8 ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر دھماکا، کم از کم تیرہ ہلاک

WEB DESK افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر دھماکے سے ایک در ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz