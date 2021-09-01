Uddhav Thackeray receives Victory flame at Mumbai’s Gateway of India

AMN

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray received the Victory flame or the ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ at Mumbai’s Gateway of India this evening. To commemorate 50 years of India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off the Victory Flame from the National War Memorial in December last year. The eternal flame is being carried throughout the cities and villages across the nation including the villages of Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra Awardees of 1971 War.

The Victory flame will be stationed at Mumbai till 9th September 2021 before its departure for Panaji, Goa. During this period the Indian Armed Forces will be organising various ceremonial and cultural events.

In a tweet, Maharashtra’s Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray said India’s victory in the 1971 war is a landmark event in the history of our subcontinent. Stating that the Victory Flame is an embodiment of the countless sacrifices of our brave soldiers, Mr. Thackeray said witnessing the Flame’s arrival was a moment of great honour and inspiration.