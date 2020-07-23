UAE reports 236 new cases of COVID-19

AMN / UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention OF United Arab Emirates Wednesday reported 236 new cases of COVID-19 and 390 recoveries.

The total number of cases in UAE now stands at 57,734 and the total recoveries at 50,354. The active cases totals to 7,038. One death was also announced in the country as a result of the infection, bringing the total number of deaths to 342.

The Saudi Ministry of Health said in a statement that 2,331 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Kingdom, bringing the total number to 2,58,156 cases, including 45,157 active cases receiving necessary medical care.

As many as 3,139 cases have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 2,10,398, the Ministry of Health said, adding that 44 new deaths have been reported, bringing the total deaths to 2,601 in the Kingdom.