UAE Minister Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi meets FM Sitharaman, discuss economic, commercial ties

Minister of State for Foreign Trade of United Arab Emirates Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi called on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi today. Both leaders discussed the strong economic and commercial engagement between the India and UAE and the comprehensive strategic partnership which is driving the multi-faceted bilateral relations.

Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi and a high-level UAE delegation are in New Delhi to hold talks aimed at improving bilateral economic relations, including expanding the existing trade and investment relationship. The first round of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, CEPA negotiations is underway.

Finance Ministry said, the regular exchange of high-level bilateral visits even during COVID-19 pandemic reflects close friendship between the two countries.

خبرنامہ

