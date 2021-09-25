Canada resumes flights to India under the bilateral Air Bubble agreement
Indian economy on path of revival & growth getting stronger: Nirmala Sithraman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman Friday said, despite challenges of Covid pandemic faced by all the Indian economy is on a path of revival and growth is getting stronger.

She further said that the confidence in the Indian stock market is growing as retail and small investors are keenly investing money in the share market.

She was addressing a press conference at Haryana BJP office in Chandigarh.

Sitharaman was here to take part in party events in Panchkula in Haryana. Haryana BJP chief OP Dhankar and former union minister Rattan Lal Kataria were also present at the press conference.

She said that here is clear signs of revival of the economy are evident from revenue collection both the GST and direct taxes.

She said that the half-yearly target has already been achieved in direct taxes and GST collections on an average per month is somewhere in the range of Rs 1.11 lakh crore and Rs 1.12 lakh crore. Mrs Sitharaman said, these are not small indicators but not some sporadic indicators.

She said that everybody knows the government believes in philosophy of Sabka saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas.on this 15 th August Prime Minister has added Sabka Prayas to it.

She further said that the startups are being provided loans through banks and even street vendors selling fruits and vegetables are being given financial aid Pradhanmantri Swainidhi Yojana.

The Finance Minister said that as per spirit of the BJP, the government is reaching out to all believing in the philosophy of Sabka saath Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas.

