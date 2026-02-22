The Indian Awaaz

UAE Foils Organised Terror-Linked Cyber Attacks on Digital Infrastructure

Feb 22, 2026

WEB DESK

The UAE Cybersecurity Council has announced that the national cyber system has successfully thwarted organised cyber attacks of a terrorist nature that targeted the country’s digital infrastructure and vital sectors in an attempt to destabilise the nation and disrupt essential services. The Council indicated that the attacks included attempts to infiltrate networks, deploy ransomware, and conduct systematic phishing campaigns targeting national platforms.

The attacks also involved the exploitation of artificial intelligence technologies to develop sophisticated offensive tools, reflecting a qualitative shift in the methods employed by terrorist groups and their ability to harness modern technologies to carry out digital attacks. The Council reiterated its full commitment to safeguarding the digital domain, preserving stability, and rejecting any targeting of critical infrastructure and civil services.

