India’s Forex Reserves Hit Record 725.727 Billion Dollars

India’s foreign exchange (forex) reserves surged by 8.663 billion dollars to an all-time high of 725.727 billion dollars during the week ended February 13. According to RBI, the value of gold reserves, a key component of foreign exchange reserves, increased by 4.990 billion dollars to 128.466 billion dollars. Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), the largest component of forex reserves, increased by 3.550 billion dollars to 573.603 billion dollars.

FCA includes the dollar, along with several other major global currencies such as the yen, euro, and pound, whose value is expressed in dollars. The value of SDRs (Special Drawing Rights) increased by 103 million dollars to 18.924 billion dollars. Foreign exchange reserves are crucial for a country and provide a clear indication of its economic health. Furthermore, they play a significant role in maintaining a stable currency exchange rate.