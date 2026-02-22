The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s Forex Reserves Hit Record 725.727 Billion Dollars

Feb 22, 2026

Last Updated on February 22, 2026 2:25 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

India’s foreign exchange (forex) reserves surged by 8.663 billion dollars to an all-time high of 725.727 billion dollars during the week ended February 13. According to RBI, the value of gold reserves, a key component of foreign exchange reserves, increased by 4.990 billion dollars to 128.466 billion dollars. Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), the largest component of forex reserves, increased by 3.550 billion dollars to 573.603 billion dollars.

FCA includes the dollar, along with several other major global currencies such as the yen, euro, and pound, whose value is expressed in dollars. The value of SDRs (Special Drawing Rights) increased by 103 million dollars to 18.924 billion dollars. Foreign exchange reserves are crucial for a country and provide a clear indication of its economic health. Furthermore, they play a significant role in maintaining a stable currency exchange rate.

Related Post

AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

Punjab: Two Policemen Found Dead Near International Border in Gurdaspur

Feb 22, 2026
AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Punjab Police Busts Pakistan-Backed Drug Cartel in Faridkot

Feb 22, 2026
AMN Books

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan Releases Coffee Table Book on Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Feb 22, 2026

You missed

AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

Punjab: Two Policemen Found Dead Near International Border in Gurdaspur

22 February 2026 6:46 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Punjab Police Busts Pakistan-Backed Drug Cartel in Faridkot

22 February 2026 6:39 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN Books

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan Releases Coffee Table Book on Atal Bihari Vajpayee

22 February 2026 6:37 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

ECI to Hold National Round Table with State Election Commissioners

22 February 2026 6:36 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments