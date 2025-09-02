UAE and India Seek to Strengthen Parliamentary Ties

AMN

Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council, held discussions with Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir during a high-level meeting in Abu Dhabi.

The talks focused on reinforcing the robust strategic partnership between the two countries, which continues to expand under the strong backing of leadership from both nations. Officials emphasised how the growing relationship has brought mutual benefits and prosperity to citizens of both the UAE and India.

Central to the discussions was the potential for increased parliamentary cooperation, with both sides recognising the crucial role that parliamentary diplomacy plays in advancing shared positions on regional and international matters of common interest.

The meeting underscores the ongoing commitment by both countries to strengthen their bilateral relationship through institutional cooperation at the parliamentary level. The UAE and India have developed increasingly close ties across various sectors, including trade, investment, energy, and defence cooperation.

Parliamentary diplomacy has emerged as an important tool for both nations to coordinate their approaches to regional challenges and global issues, building on their existing strategic partnership framework. The discussions come as both countries continue to expand their collaboration across multiple areas, with parliamentary cooperation representing another avenue for deepening the comprehensive partnership that has developed between the UAE and India in recent years