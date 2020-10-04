U.S.: Trump Doing well, could return to White House ‘ tomorrow’, say his doctors

U.S. president Donald Trump medical team today said that president could return to White House ‘as early as tomorrow’ if conditions continue to improve.

WEB DESK

President continues his treatment on dexamethasone and Remdesivir to fight coronavirus, says Doctors attending him.

President Donald Trump’s condition is improving as he is being treated for COVID-19 at a military hospital, and he could return to the White House as early as Monday, Trump’s physician Dr. Sean Conley said in an update.

“The patient continues to improve. He has remained without fever since Friday morning, his vital signs are stable,” Dr. Sean Dooley told reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where Trump has been receiving treatment since Friday.

Trump released a four-minute video on Saturday in which he said the “real test” of his condition will come over the next few days.

Trump was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., on Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus overnight Thursday into Friday.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on “Justice with Judge Jeanine” Saturday night that the president was experiencing symptoms that had his staff “real concerned” on Friday, including fever and low blood oxygen level, but that he has since improved.