U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit southeastern Poland to meet Ukrainian refugees

AMN/ WEB DESK

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to visit southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, today, to meet with refugees even as the war entered its 10th day.

Blinken arrived in Rzeszow today for talks with top Polish officials. 

Blinken was meeting Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau a day after attending a NATO foreign minister’s meeting in Brussels. The NATO alliance pledged to step up support for eastern flank members like Poland to counter Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Although NATO has ruled out establishing a no-fly zone over non-member Ukraine, it has significantly boosted both military and humanitarian assistance. 

