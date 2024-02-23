U.S.: President Biden meets wife and daughter of late Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny in San Francisco

AMN / WEB DESK

US President Joe Biden met with the wife and daughter of late Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny in San Francisco and expressed his heartfelt condolences following the death of Russian leader in prison.

In conversation with the Russian leader’s wife Yulia Navalnaya and daughter Dasha Navalnaya, President Biden expressed his admiration for Alexey Navalny’s extraordinary courage and his legacy of fighting against corruption. Alexei Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s one of the most prominent domestic foe, died on Friday at the Arctic prison where he was serving a three-decade prison term.