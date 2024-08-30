Two YSR Congress Rajya Sabha MPs resign, six more likely to follow suit

AMN

YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha members Mopidevi Venkataramana and Beeda Mastan Rao have submitted their resignations to Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar at New Delhi on Thursday August 29. These resignations reduce YSR Congress Party’s representation in the Rajya Sabha to nine MPs, with four members remaining in the Lok Sabha.

The resignations were handed in despite both members not being due for retirement from the House any time soon. Mr. Venkataramana is due for retirement on June 21, 2026, while Mr. Rao is set to retire on June 21, 2028. Mr. Venkataramana is likely to join the Telugu Desam Party.

Mr. Mastan Rao is yet to announce his future plans. According to sources, six more Rajya Sabha members of the party are likely to resign shortly. The YSRCP has 11 members in the Upper House, including the two who resigned.

Describing the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) as a “sinking ship”, TDP Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao has said that given the exodus, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be left alone in his party soon.

He made these comments during a media conference in Visakhapatnam on August 29 (Thursday) while referring to the resignation tendered by two Rajya Sabha MPs Mopidevi Venkata Ramana and Beeda Masthan Rao and their likely joining the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).