Panchayat elections conducted smoothly in Sikkim

AMN / GANGTOK

Two-tier panchayat elections were conducted smoothly in Sikkim. Polling for gram panchayat wards and zilla panchayat territorial constituencies began at 8 a.m and conclude at 5 p.m.

Elections are not being contested on political lines. 50 percent candidature is reserved for women at both the levels.

Till 12 pm, voting percentage in Sikkim panchayat polls was 41.6 percent in Gangtok district, 19.3 percent in Pakyong, 43.3 percent in Mangan, 50 percent in Gyalsingh, 38 percent in Soreng and 43.63 percent in Namchi.

Of the 1147 gram panchayat wards, 695 are going to polls, excluding 448 wards which are declared uncontested.

Also, four wards are scheduled for re-poll. Similarly, of the 122 zilla panchayat territorial constituencies, election is being conducted in 102 territorial constituencies as 19 are uncontested and one constituency is scheduled for re-poll.

A total of 1675 candidates are fighting for gram panchayat wards and 408 candidates are contesting for zilla panchayat territorial constituencies. Today morning, state election commissioner KC Lepcha inspected polling booths and the strong room in Pakyong district.

Mr Lepcha requested all electors to participate in the democratic process. Voting will conclude at 5 pm.