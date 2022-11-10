FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Nov 2022 06:59:07      انڈین آواز

Panchayat elections conducted smoothly in Sikkim

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / GANGTOK

Two-tier panchayat elections were conducted smoothly in Sikkim. Polling for gram panchayat wards and zilla panchayat territorial constituencies began at 8 a.m and conclude at 5 p.m.

Elections are not being contested on political lines. 50 percent candidature is reserved for women at both the levels.

Till 12 pm, voting percentage in Sikkim panchayat polls was 41.6 percent in Gangtok district, 19.3 percent in Pakyong, 43.3 percent in Mangan, 50 percent in Gyalsingh, 38 percent in Soreng and 43.63 percent in Namchi.

Of the 1147 gram panchayat wards, 695 are going to polls, excluding 448 wards which are declared uncontested.

Also, four wards are scheduled for re-poll. Similarly, of the 122 zilla panchayat territorial constituencies, election is being conducted in 102 territorial constituencies as 19 are uncontested and one constituency is scheduled for re-poll.

A total of 1675 candidates are fighting for gram panchayat wards and 408 candidates are contesting for zilla panchayat territorial constituencies. Today morning, state election commissioner KC Lepcha inspected polling booths and the strong room in Pakyong district.

Mr Lepcha requested all electors to participate in the democratic process. Voting will conclude at 5 pm.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

T-20 World Cup: England beats India by 10 wickets, enters the final 

In  T20 Cricket World Cup, England today entered the final defeating India by 10 wickets in the second semi-f ...

T-20 World Cup: India lock horns with England in Semi-final

England WON THE TOSS AND ELECTED TO FIELD INDIA1st Inns168 - 6RR: 8.4 India lock horns with England in t ...

ICC T20 Cricket World Cup: Pakistan beat New Zealand by 7 wickets; enter finals

AMN In the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup, Pakistan entered the finals of the tournament by defeating New Zealan ...

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart