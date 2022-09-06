Two Russian diplomats killed along with several locals in blast outside Russian embassy in Kabul

WEB DESK

In Afghanistan, two Russian diplomats were killed along with several locals in an explosion outside the country’s embassy in Kabul. The Russian foreign ministry said, two employees of the diplomatic mission were killed, adding that there were casualties among Afghan citizens as well.

The Afghan police earlier said, a suicide bomber had detonated explosives near the entrance of the Russian Embassy on Darulaman Road in Kabul. The attacker was shot dead by armed guards as he approached the gate.

Afghanistan’s deputy spokesperson Bilal Karimi said, Taliban government is investigating the incident.

Russia is one of the few countries to have maintained an embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took over the country more than a year ago. Although Moscow does not officially recognise the Taliban government, they have been in talks with officials over an agreement to supply gasoline and other commodities.