The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Turkish security forces detain 115 suspected members of ISIS group

Dec 27, 2025

Last Updated on December 27, 2025 1:03 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Turkish security forces have detained 115 suspected members of the ISIS terrorist group during nationwide operations linked to possible attacks planned around Christmas and New Year celebrations. According to a statement issued by the Istanbul Prosecutor’s Office, the arrest warrants were issued for the suspects after investigators found that ISIS operatives were preparing to carry out attacks in Turkiye during the year-end holiday period.

Authorities also said the suspects were in contact with conflict zones as part of their activities linked to the terrorist organisation. Police carried out coordinated raids at 124 locations across different parts of the country. During the operations, security teams seized pistols, ammunition and documents believed to be linked to the group’s activities.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Japan approves record defence budget for coming year

Dec 27, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Thailand, Cambodia sign ceasefire agreement to halt fighting along their disputed border

Dec 27, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia launches missile attacks on Kyiv ahead of Zelenskyy-Trump meeting

Dec 27, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ RELIGIOUS AWAAZ

Railway to operate special trains between New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra

27 December 2025 1:35 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

Inquiry committee submits report on IndiGo flight crisis

27 December 2025 1:20 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Japan approves record defence budget for coming year

27 December 2025 1:13 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN TOP AWAAZ

Unnao Rape Case: CBI Moves Supreme Court Against HC Bail order to Kuldeep Sengar

27 December 2025 1:11 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments