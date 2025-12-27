Turkish security forces detain 115 suspected members of ISIS group

Last Updated on December 27, 2025 1:03 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Turkish security forces have detained 115 suspected members of the ISIS terrorist group during nationwide operations linked to possible attacks planned around Christmas and New Year celebrations. According to a statement issued by the Istanbul Prosecutor’s Office, the arrest warrants were issued for the suspects after investigators found that ISIS operatives were preparing to carry out attacks in Turkiye during the year-end holiday period.

Authorities also said the suspects were in contact with conflict zones as part of their activities linked to the terrorist organisation. Police carried out coordinated raids at 124 locations across different parts of the country. During the operations, security teams seized pistols, ammunition and documents believed to be linked to the group’s activities.