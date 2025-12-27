The Indian Awaaz

Russia launches missile attacks on Kyiv ahead of Zelenskyy-Trump meeting

Dec 27, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Ukrainian ​capital Kyiv came under a massive Russian attack in the early hours today, with explosions sounding in the city, and air defences ​in operation. Media reports said that Russia launched several Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, four Iskander ballistic missiles, and a group of Kalibr cruise missiles. Several explosions were heard across the capital, and power outages were reported in Brovary, a suburban town of Kyiv, and surrounding areas. The attack came just a day before a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, which is set to take place in Florida on weekend to discuss the details of an accord aimed at settling the nearly four-year-old war with Russia.

