Thailand, Cambodia sign ceasefire agreement to halt fighting along their disputed border

Last Updated on December 27, 2025 1:10 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Thailand and Cambodia have signed a ceasefire agreement to halt fighting along their disputed border. Thai Defence Minister Natthapon Nakpanich and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Tea Seiha signed the agreement today at a border checkpoint in Thailand’s Chanthaburi province. Both countries agreed on a joint statement during a special meeting of their border committee. Clashes had intensified earlier this month after a July ceasefire collapsed.

The fighting involved artillery, rocket fire and air operations, particularly near the Dangrek mountain range along the Thailand-Cambodia border. The dispute centres on long-contested border areas, including zones near the Preah Vihear temple. While the International Court of Justice ruled in 1962 that the temple belongs to Cambodia, surrounding land claims remain unresolved. The recent violence led to military casualties and displaced thousands of civilians on both sides. ASEAN has urged restraint and a return to dialogue to restore stability in the region.