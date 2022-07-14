FreeCurrencyRates.com

Turkey to host Russian and Ukrainian officials with UN diplomats on grain exports

AMN/ WEB DESK

Turkey will host Russian and Ukrainian delegations with UN diplomats on Wednesday to try and free up grain exports through the Black Sea. Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar in a statement on Tuesday said that military delegations from Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine will be conducting talks in Istanbul on Wednesday regarding safe transfer of grain waiting in Ukrainian ports to international markets via sea route. A United Nations delegation will also participate in the talks.

According to media reports, hundreds of mines were dropped in the Black Sea by Ukrainian and Russian sides.

A plan proposed by the UN would see the shipments start along specific corridors, avoiding known locations of mines.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Pyotr Ilyichev told that Moscow had a list of demands.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko also said, the issue must be resolved under the auspices of the UN.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, there is still a way to go in talks to try and resume the exports.

