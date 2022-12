AMN

TV actor Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case, her co-actor Sheezan Khan has been detained by the police after a complaint was filed against him. Meanwhile, her other co-actor Parth Zutshi was also called for questioning by the police. 21-year-old Sharma committed suicide yesterday by hanging herself in the make-up room on the sets of the Hindi serial ‘Alibaba Dastane Kabul’. Sharma made her film debut with Fitoor playing Young Firdaus and later played Young Diya in Baar Baar Dekho.