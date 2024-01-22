इंडियन आवाज़     22 Jan 2024 11:41:16      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Trying to run our govt by taking inspiration from concept of Ram Rajya: Kejriwal

Leave a comment
Published On: By

We have decided that every child should get a good education, whether he is a poor child or a rich child. And now good education is also being made available in Delhi, said Arvind Kejriwal.

Image

AMN / DELHI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to run the government in Delhi by taking inspiration from the concept of Ram Rajya.

It was stated by Kejriwal on the occasion of staging of the Ramlila, which was witnessed by a packed hall of the citizens and the entire Cabinet and MLAs of Delhi government at the Pyarelal Auditorium in the national capital.

The Delhi government is organizing a three-day Ramlila event at the ITO-based Pyarelal Auditorium. The second day of the event was held on Sunday. Even on the second day, Ramlila drew a massive number of ‘Ram Bhakts’ eager to witness the live enactment of the Ramlila staged by the Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra. The entire hall was filled to capacity, and there were many people outside watching Ramlila on LED screens.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم نے ایودھیا میں شری رام للا کی پران پرتشٹھا کی عظیم تقریب کی صدارت کی اور کہا کہ اس دن کو ہزاروں سال تک یاد رکھا جائے گا

AGENCIES ایودھیا میں آج رام للا کی پران پرتشٹھا کی عظیم تقریب ...

ایودھیا میں رام مندر کے آغاز کی تقریبات کے لیے سبھی تیاریاں مکمل

ShriRamTeerth@ اترپردیش کے شہر ایودھیا میں پیر کے روز رام مندر ...

مشہور شاعر منور رانا کا انتقال

عالمی شہرت یافتہ شاعر منور رانا کا طویل علالت کے بعد انتقال، ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart