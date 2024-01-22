Trying to run our govt by taking inspiration from concept of Ram Rajya: Kejriwal

We have decided that every child should get a good education, whether he is a poor child or a rich child. And now good education is also being made available in Delhi, said Arvind Kejriwal.

AMN / DELHI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to run the government in Delhi by taking inspiration from the concept of Ram Rajya.

It was stated by Kejriwal on the occasion of staging of the Ramlila, which was witnessed by a packed hall of the citizens and the entire Cabinet and MLAs of Delhi government at the Pyarelal Auditorium in the national capital.

The Delhi government is organizing a three-day Ramlila event at the ITO-based Pyarelal Auditorium. The second day of the event was held on Sunday. Even on the second day, Ramlila drew a massive number of ‘Ram Bhakts’ eager to witness the live enactment of the Ramlila staged by the Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra. The entire hall was filled to capacity, and there were many people outside watching Ramlila on LED screens.