Trump’s order banning citizens of 12 countries from entering US comes into force

Jun 9, 2025

AMN

US President Donald Trump’s order banning citizens of 12 countries from entering the United States will come into force today.

The countries affected by the latest travel ban are Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

The entry of people from seven other countries, including Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela, will be partially restricted. The Trump administration cited concerns over terrorism, poor identity verification, visa overstays, and inadequate criminal record-keeping as reasons for the ban. The order was issued through a presidential proclamation, similar to an executive order.

