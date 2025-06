WEB DESK

The US President Trump has threatened Iran against striking United States. He said that if it tries to attack the US then full strength and might of the American Armed Forces will come down on Iran at levels which was never seen before. In a social media post, he underlined that Israeli attack on Iran did not have any involvement of the US and therefore any Iranian attack on US will be consequential. He also claimed that he can easily get a deal finalised between Iran and Israel.