US Army Marks 250th Anniversary with Parade

WEB DESK

The US Army celebrated its 250th anniversary with a festival and parade in Washington, DC on Saturday. Addressing the parade US president Donald Trump said, America is the hottest country in the world and will soon be greater and stronger than ever before. The parade – which fell on Trump’s 79th birthday, involved nearly 7,000 soldiers, fly pasts and fireworks. Meanwhile, Anti-Trump groups staged hundreds of demonstrations across the country to coincide with the parade. These protests from Los Angeles to Boston were the largest against the president since he was re-elected.