Launch of Axiom-4 mission carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to space rescheduled for June 19

WEB DESK

The much-awaited Axiom-4 mission carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station (ISS) has been rescheduled for June 19, 2025. This announcement came after the successful resolution of technical issues that had delayed the mission.

The mission faced two main technical problems that required careful attention. During a follow-on coordination meeting between ISRO, Axiom Space, and SpaceX, it was confirmed that the liquid oxygen leak observed in the Falcon 9 launch vehicle has been successfully resolved. This leak was discovered during routine pre-launch inspections and forced the postponement of the original June 11 launch date. This mission holds tremendous historical significance for India. If successful, Shukla will become the first Indian astronaut to visit the ISS and the second Indian in orbit, after cosmonaut Rakesh Sharma, who flew to space in 1984.

During the 14-day mission, Shukla will conduct important scientific experiments related to space nutrition and food systems developed through collaboration between ISRO and NASA. The mission, a collaboration between NASA, SpaceX, and ISRO, aims to strengthen international spaceflight cooperation.

This mission serves as crucial preparation for India’s own Gaganyaan programme, which aims to send Indian astronauts to space using indigenous technology. The experience gained from this ISS mission will directly benefit India’s future space endeavours and strengthen the country’s position in global space exploration.