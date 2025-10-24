Trump to Meet Xi Jinping in South Korea on October 30 Amid Rising US-China Tensions

Last Updated on October 24, 2025 7:59 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump will meet his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in South Korea on the 30th of this month on the sidelines of a summit in Asia. In a press briefing, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the meeting between the leaders. It will be the first face-to-face meeting for both leaders since Trump’s return to office.

The meeting between both leaders has been in the works for weeks, but was called into question as tensions between the world’s two largest economies continued to rise. Trump has threatened to impose an extra 100 percent tariff on Chinese goods from November if Beijing does not roll back its tightened restrictions on its rare earth exports. The bilateral meeting will happen at the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit, which takes place from the 31st Oct – 1st Nov this year in South Korea’s Gyeongju.

It is part of a wider trip that Trump is taking to Asia, which also includes a stop for him at a meeting in Malaysia on Sunday for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit.