Trump slams impeachment move as Democrats press ahead

WEB DESK

In US, Democrats in the House of Representatives are planning a vote to impeach Trump on Wednesday for “incitement of insurrection”, amid tightening security countrywide following FBI’s warning of “armed protests” at the US Capitol and all 50 state capitols.

Trump on Tuesday defended his January 6 speech that has been blamed for storming of the US Capitol as “totally appropriate” and said a move underway to impeach him had caused “tremendous anger”. He sought to characterise it as part of the “witch hunt” that had led to his first impeachment.

“If you read my speech, and many people have done it and I’ve seen it both in the papers and in the media, on television, it’s been analysed and people thought that what I said was totally appropriate,” he told reporters.

In another interaction with reporters earlier in the day, the first since the January 6 riots, he had said, “The impeachment is really a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics. It’s ridiculous. It’s absolutely ridiculous.”