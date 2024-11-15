Trump nominates Robert F Kennedy Jr to lead Health & Human Services Dept

WEB DESK

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr., to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. If confirmed, Kennedy would oversee major agencies including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and the Food and Drug Administration.

Mr. Kennedy, who ran as an independent in this year’s election, dropped out in August and endorsed President-elect Trump in exchange for a role in his administration.

At age 70, Mr. Kennedy may face challenges in the confirmation process due to his history of promoting debunked claims about vaccines causing autism. He has also published a book accusing former NIH official Anthony Fauci of working with tech mogul Bill Gates and pharmaceutical companies to push COVID-19 vaccines and has claimed that regulatory officials are too aligned with industry interests.