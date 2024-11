AMN

Sri Lanka’s ruling National People’s Power has secured a landslide victory as it secured a two-thirds majority in the Parliament. The leftist coalition won 159 seats in the 225-member house. The main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya led by Sajith Premadasa came a distant second securing 40 seats, while Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kadchi secured 8 seats. The New Democratic Front aligned with former President Ranil Wickremasinghe had a big setback as it could win only five seats.