Trump Concedes Tariffs on Indian Oil Imports Strained ties, Highlights Progress in Trade Talks

AMN / Washington

US President Donald Trump has admitted that his decision to impose steep tariffs on India over its purchase of Russian oil created friction in bilateral ties. However, he stressed that both countries remain engaged in “very constructive” trade negotiations.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Mr. Trump said the 50 per cent tariff on Indian oil imports was “not an easy decision” but necessary as part of broader pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the Ukraine conflict. He further signaled tougher measures ahead, declaring that his administration would “hit Russia very hard” with new economic actions, including additional tariffs.

Amid these tensions, President Trump’s nominee for US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, described New Delhi as a “strategic partner” during his Senate confirmation hearing. Mr. Gor underlined that reducing India’s dependence on Russian oil remains a priority and revealed that Washington and New Delhi are “close to finalizing a trade deal.” He also pledged to strengthen defence and economic cooperation with India.

Last week, Mr. Trump announced that trade talks with India had officially resumed. Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “very good friend,” he added that the two leaders are expected to speak in the coming weeks.

Responding to the US President’s remarks, Mr. Modi posted on social media that the India-US partnership is strong and expressed confidence in positive outcomes from the ongoing trade dialogue.