The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Trump Concedes Tariffs on Indian Oil Imports Strained ties, Highlights Progress in Trade Talks

Sep 13, 2025

AMN / Washington
US President Donald Trump has admitted that his decision to impose steep tariffs on India over its purchase of Russian oil created friction in bilateral ties. However, he stressed that both countries remain engaged in “very constructive” trade negotiations.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Mr. Trump said the 50 per cent tariff on Indian oil imports was “not an easy decision” but necessary as part of broader pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the Ukraine conflict. He further signaled tougher measures ahead, declaring that his administration would “hit Russia very hard” with new economic actions, including additional tariffs.

Amid these tensions, President Trump’s nominee for US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, described New Delhi as a “strategic partner” during his Senate confirmation hearing. Mr. Gor underlined that reducing India’s dependence on Russian oil remains a priority and revealed that Washington and New Delhi are “close to finalizing a trade deal.” He also pledged to strengthen defence and economic cooperation with India.

Last week, Mr. Trump announced that trade talks with India had officially resumed. Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “very good friend,” he added that the two leaders are expected to speak in the coming weeks.

Responding to the US President’s remarks, Mr. Modi posted on social media that the India-US partnership is strong and expressed confidence in positive outcomes from the ongoing trade dialogue.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

 Piyush Goyal Meets EU Officials to Push Forward India-EU Free Trade Agreement

Sep 13, 2025
News Maker TOP AWAAZ

Albania Makes History with World’s First AI-Generated Minister

Sep 13, 2025
TOP AWAAZ

Sushila Karki Becomes Nepal’s First Woman PM to Lead Interim Government

Sep 12, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi Inaugurates ₹8,070 Crore Bairabi-Sairang Rail Line, Mizoram Gets First Rail Link

13 September 2025 11:04 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India Welcomes Formation of Interim Government in Nepal Led by Sushila Karki

13 September 2025 10:59 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

Trump का स्वीकार: भारतीय तेल पर शुल्क से रिश्तों में तनाव, व्यापारिक वार्ता पर आशावान

13 September 2025 10:57 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

ٹرمپ کا اعتراف: بھارتی تیل پر محصولات سے تعلقات پر دباؤ، تجارتی مذاکرات پر امید

13 September 2025 10:56 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments