 Piyush Goyal Meets EU Officials to Push Forward India-EU Free Trade Agreement

Sep 13, 2025
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met European Union Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic, European Union Commissioner for Agriculture and Food, Christophe Hansen, and other officials of the EU delegation in New Delhi Friday as part of efforts to expedite the conclusion of a comprehensive free trade agreement (FTA).

In a social media post, Mr Goyal said, both sides remain committed to achieving a balanced and mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement, opening new avenues for businesses and maximising opportunities for the shared growth of India and the EU. 

Later in the day, addressing the Joint Ministerial Business Interaction on India-European Union Free Trade Agreement in the National Capital, the Commerce and Industry Minister said that India considers Europe as a trusted partner, strategic ally, and a friend committed to fair play, rule of law, sustainability, quality standards, and inclusive growth. Mr Goyal stressed that the partnership must be viewed not only in terms of expanding trade but also for the larger positive impact worldwide. He mentioned that India and the European Union complement each other and do not compete with each other

