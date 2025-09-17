The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

TOP AWAAZ

Trump calls PM Modi on 75th birthday eve, PM reaffirms strong India-US ties

Sep 17, 2025

Last Updated on September 17, 2025 12:19 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

FILE PHOTO

AMN / NEW DELHI

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of his 75th birthday to extend warm wishes.

PM Modi thanked his “friend” Trump and reiterated India’s commitment to strengthening ties with the United States.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said: “Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.”

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

India, U.S. officials hold “positive and forward-looking” talks on bilateral trade

Sep 16, 2025
TOP AWAAZ

Amit Shah Calls for Ruthless Action Against Drug Cartels to Safeguard India’s Youth

Sep 16, 2025
TOP AWAAZ

Mauritius PM Ramgoolam meets President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Sep 16, 2025

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

Trump calls PM Modi on 75th birthday eve, PM reaffirms strong India-US ties

17 September 2025 12:19 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Smriti Mandhana reclaims No. 1 spot in ICC Women’s ODI batting rankings

17 September 2025 12:03 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

ICC Rejects PCB’s Demand to Replace Match Referee Andy Pycroft After India-Pakistan Row

17 September 2025 12:02 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

PV Sindhu cruises into Pre-Quarters at China Masters 750

17 September 2025 12:01 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments