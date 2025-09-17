Trump calls PM Modi on 75th birthday eve, PM reaffirms strong India-US ties

Last Updated on September 17, 2025 12:19 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

FILE PHOTO

NEW DELHI

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of his 75th birthday to extend warm wishes.

PM Modi thanked his “friend” Trump and reiterated India’s commitment to strengthening ties with the United States.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said: “Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.”

