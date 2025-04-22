Trump calls Kashmir attack disturbing, says US stands with India against terrorism

AMN / WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump has Condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Trump called the killing asd “disturbing”, adding that the US stands with India against terrorism.

At least 26 people, including two foreigners, are reportedly feared dead after terrorists opened fire at tourists on Tuesday afternoon in Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadow.

Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!”

The rare terror attack occurred around 2:30 pm on Tuesday when a group of terrorists, dressed in fatigues, opened fire on tourists. Visuals from the scene showed bodies lying on the ground and women in distress, as locals tried to help the injured.

Earlier, the Vice President of the United States JD Vance also condemned the J&K terror attack. He took to X and wrote, “Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack.”