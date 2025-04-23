World leaders condemn J&K terror attack

Leaders across the globe have condemned yesterday’s terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. U.S. President Donald Trump called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed deep condolences for the loss of innocent lives and assured full U.S. support to help bring the attackers to justice. Ministry of External Affairs emphasised that both nations stand united against terrorism.

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump had been briefed on the attack. She described the attack as brutal and reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to global peace and security.

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, currently in India with his family, also expressed sorrow over the attack, calling it heartbreaking. The U.S. State Department labelled the attack as unjustifiable, reaffirming solidarity with India and the victims’ families.

President Trump also shared his condolences on Truth Social and extended his full support and deepest sympathies. He wrote, the news from Kashmir is deeply disturbing and prayed for the souls of those who lost their lives and for the recovery of the injured.

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the killing of several tourists in the Pahalgam terrorist attack. He said the brutal crime has no justification whatsoever. He hoped that the organisers and perpetrators of the attack would face deserved punishment.

The UAE and Iran have also strongly condemned the terrorist attack. In a social media post, the Embassy of Iran in India has extended its heartfelt condolences to the government and people of India, especially to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery and good health to the injured.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mourned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He extended Israel’s support to India in its fight against terrorism. Mr Netanyahu said in a social media post that he was deeply saddened by the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed and injured dozens of innocents. He said, their thoughts and prayers are with the victims & their families. He added, Israel stands with India in its fight against terrorism.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has also condemned the terror attack. She said in a social media post, she was deeply saddened by the terror attack and expressed solidarity with the government and people of India.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has also strongly condemned the Kashmir terror attack. UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said, Mr Guterres has extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He said attacks against civilians are unacceptable under any circumstances.