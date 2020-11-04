‘Forcible Occupation’: India Slams Pakistan’s Decision to Grant Provisional Provincial Status to Gilgit-Baltistan
Bihar: Campaigning for 2nd phase of elections end
To restore normalcy, agreements between India and China must be respected : Dr. Jaishankar
GST collection surpasses Rs one lakh crore in October showing trajectory of economic recovery
United States reports record over one lakh COVID-19 cases in single day
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Nov 2020 08:12:35      انڈین آواز

Trump, Biden Locked in Stiff Contest for the US Presidency

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden were locked in a neck and neck contest for the White House Tuesday night, with the national outcome of the election hanging on undecided contests in key political battleground states.

By mid-evening, Trump and Biden had both won states they were expected to win in their bid for a majority of 270 electoral votes in the 538-member Electoral College that determines who wins the presidency in the country’s indirect form of democracy, not the national popular vote.

But the outcome of individual contests in several states – North Carolina and Pennsylvania in the eastern part of the country, Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa in the Midwest and Arizona in the Southwest– were unsettled as officials counted millions of votes, some that were cast on Tuesday and many more during weeks of early voting.

Donald Trump’s campaign has responded to Twitter flagging a tweet from the president as “misleading”, after he suggested rivals were trying to “steal” the election.

Trump tweeted: “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election,” shortly after his rival Joe Biden told supporters he expected to win.

Trump 2020 Communications Director Tim Murtaugh said: “Silicon Valley continues on its mission to censor and silence the president of the United States.”

Trump, who has repeatedly questioned the integrity of the US electoral process in this cycle, offered no evidence for his claim.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Wrestler Sakshi Malik, footballer Bhaichung Bhutia on their greatest career triumphs

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Sakshi Malik and Bhaichung Bhutia represent two totally different sports. Wre ...

It is Amazing to face Mumbai Indians again; Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Delhi Capitals' captain Shreyas Iyer feels that attitude and intensity has he ...

خبرنامہ

آسٹریا میں ’دہشت گردانہ‘ حملہ، کم از کم پانچ افراد ہلاک، 15 زخمی

یورپی ملک آسٹریا کے دارالحکومت ویانا میں ہونے والے ’دہشت گر ...

امریکی صدارتی انتخابات میں ووٹنگ، نتائج چند روز تک

امریکی صدارتی انتخابات کے سلسلے میں ووٹنگ کا باقاعدہ آغاز ہو ...

برطانیہ میں پھر سے ایک مہینے کا لاک ڈاؤن نافذ

برطانیہ کے وزیراعظم بورس جانسن نے ملک میں پھر سے ایک مہینے کا ...

TECH AWAAZ

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

MARQUEE

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

WEB DESK A four-year-old girl from Mizoram has charmed internet users including, Prime Minister Narendra Mo ...

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

MEDIA

Editors Guild of India expresses shock & distress over Arnab Goswami’s arrest

AMN The Editors Guild of India has expressed shock and distress over the arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Repub ...

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!