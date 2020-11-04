Trump, Biden Locked in Stiff Contest for the US Presidency





WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden were locked in a neck and neck contest for the White House Tuesday night, with the national outcome of the election hanging on undecided contests in key political battleground states.

By mid-evening, Trump and Biden had both won states they were expected to win in their bid for a majority of 270 electoral votes in the 538-member Electoral College that determines who wins the presidency in the country’s indirect form of democracy, not the national popular vote.

But the outcome of individual contests in several states – North Carolina and Pennsylvania in the eastern part of the country, Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa in the Midwest and Arizona in the Southwest– were unsettled as officials counted millions of votes, some that were cast on Tuesday and many more during weeks of early voting.

Donald Trump’s campaign has responded to Twitter flagging a tweet from the president as “misleading”, after he suggested rivals were trying to “steal” the election.

Trump tweeted: “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election,” shortly after his rival Joe Biden told supporters he expected to win.

Trump 2020 Communications Director Tim Murtaugh said: “Silicon Valley continues on its mission to censor and silence the president of the United States.”

Trump, who has repeatedly questioned the integrity of the US electoral process in this cycle, offered no evidence for his claim.