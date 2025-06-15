Trump and Putin discuss Iran-Israel and Ukraine war in telephonic talks

AMN / WEB DESK

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call to discuss escalating tensions in West Asia and ongoing Russia-Ukraine peace efforts. Both leaders agreed on the need to end the Israel-Iran conflict.



Trump expressed deep concern over the situation and emphasized the urgency of diplomatic solutions. Both leaders signaled openness to resuming negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program, with Trump stating that U.S. negotiators are prepared to re-engage with their Iranian counterparts.

Concern Over Iran-Israel Conflict

Both leaders expressed deep concern over the escalating military conflict between Iran and Israel. President Trump warned that if diplomacy fails, the conflict could spiral into a regional war with far-reaching consequences. He emphasized the urgent need for restraint by all parties and pledged U.S. support for international efforts to de-escalate the situation.

Putin, too, voiced concern and stressed the importance of preventing further military escalation in the Middle East. Both leaders called for the revival of dialogue and multilateral coordination to contain the crisis.

Reopening Talks on Iran Nuclear Deal

In a notable development, Trump and Putin indicated a willingness to reopen negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program. Trump stated, “U.S. negotiators are prepared to re-engage with their Iranian counterparts in pursuit of a peaceful solution.” Both sides acknowledged the need for renewed diplomatic channels to ensure transparency and regional stability.

Discussion on Ukraine Conflict

The leaders also discussed the status of the war in Ukraine. Putin reiterated Russia’s position that it is open to peace talks if what he described as Russia’s “legitimate security interests” are recognized. Trump responded by reaffirming U.S. support for Ukraine’s sovereignty but emphasized that “war cannot be the only path forward.”

He added that the U.S. would support any credible peace initiative and called on both Moscow and Kyiv to show flexibility in negotiations.

Signals of a New Diplomatic Realignment?

Analysts suggest that the call may mark a shift in global diplomatic alignments. While relations between Washington and Moscow have been strained for years, this renewed communication suggests a possible thaw and shared concern over global conflicts that could affect both nations’ interests.

Statements from Both Governments

Following the call, the White House and the Kremlin released statements describing the conversation as “constructive” and “frank.” Both sides stressed the importance of continued dialogue and coordination in addressing international crises.

Looking Ahead

The coming days may see renewed international efforts involving the U.S., Russia, European Union, and United Nations to address both the Middle East crisis and the Ukraine war. Whether this leads to tangible outcomes remains to be seen, but the conversation between Trump and Putin marks a significant moment in current global diplomacy.