India Skips SCO Statement Discussions that condemns Israel attack on Iran

Jun 14, 2025

In a forceful joint statement, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) condemned Israel’s air strikes on Iran, calling them unlawful and a threat to global stability. The regional body said the attacks targeted civilian and nuclear facilities, violating Iran’s sovereignty. India, while expressing concern and calling for diplomacy, chose not to back the SCO statement, maintaining its independent stance. India’s External Affairs Minister conveyed New Delhi’s views directly to Iran and urged de ..


India Reiterates Call for De-escalation Amid Israel-Iran Tensions; Skips SCO Statement Discussions

The External Affairs Ministry today said that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has issued a statement on recent developments between Israel and Iran, and India’s own position had been articulated yesterday, and remains the same.

In a statement on the SCO, the Ministry urged that channels of dialogue and diplomacy be utilised to work towards de-escalation and it is essential that the international community undertake endeavours in that direction. The Ministry said that the overall position of India was communicated to other SCO members. It added that keeping this in mind, India did not participate in the discussions on the SCO statement.

The MEA mentioned that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar too discussed this matter with his Iranian counterpart yesterday and conveyed the deep concern of the international community at the turn of events. He also urged the avoidance of any escalatory steps and an early return to diplomacy.

