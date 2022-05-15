FreeCurrencyRates.com

Tripura: Manik Saha elected as new CM after Biplab Kumar Deb resigns

AMN / AGARTALA

Soon after Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from CM post last evening, Rajya Sabha MP and State BJP President Dr. Manik Saha has been declared as new CM of Tripura by the party’s legislators.

Newly elected CM of Tripura Dr. Manik Saha would take oath today at 11.30 am.

Party legislators in presence of Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, Central Observer Vinod Sonkar, and other central leaders will be meeting Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya.

Earlier in the day Tripura Chief Minister Mr. Biplab Kumar Deb submitted his resignation letter to the governor Satyadev Narayan Arya.

Talking to the media he said that in view of the forthcoming assembly election this is very much needed to look into the organizational matters and to strengthen the party.

The state assembly election is slated to be held, in Feb of 2023.

