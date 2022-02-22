FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Feb 2022 11:26:50      انڈین آواز

Tripura: Agartala Smart City Mission takes up compensatory afforestation drive to compensate ecological loss due to smart road project

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Tripura, Agartala Smart City Mission has taken up a compensatory afforestation drive to compensate for the ecological loss due to the extraction of adult trees for the under progress smart road project funded by the Asian Development Project.

Chief Executive Officer Agartala Smart City Mission Limited Sailesh Kumar Yadav speaking to AIR News on the issue said under some specific projects trees are being uprooted for up-gradation of the existing roads.

He said in such situations, the Smart City Mission is trying its best to not harm the ecological balance and hence some adult trees have relocated alive under the technical guidance of the Tripura Forest Department.

He further informed that under the Asian Development Bank-funded project that will convert all the city roads into smart roads, an initiative has been taken to plant ten trees for one tree extracted.

He said, that the land has already been identified for compensatory plantation, and funds are also earmarked.

Referring to the extraction of a number of adult trees along roadsides that links the new International Terminal Building of Agartala Airport with Agartala city due to the up-gradation and expansion of the road into four-lane, he informed that in collaboration with Tripura Forest Department around 200 trees have been replanted alive.

He further said that around 1,000 trees will be planted and raised till the plants attain adulthood on both sides of the proposed four-lane road. He also said that they are best to make no harm to the city’s existing green cover in our endeavors to make the city smart.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Spain Women’s Team in Bhubaneswar for FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 matches against India

AMN Bhubaneswar: The Spain Women's Hockey team arrived on Tuesday in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, ahead of the tw ...

Sukhjeet Singh only new face in  20-member Indian hockey team for matches against Spain 

Harpal Singh Bedi  Promising striker Sukhjeet Singh  will  make debut for the country  as he is th ...

Tvesa , Amandeep, Avani , Gaurika to join the action in 3rd leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal  Singh Bedi Leading women golfers of the country including Tvesa Malik  Amandeep Drall Pranavi ...

خبرنامہ

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے , روزگار پر خاص توجہ سے BUDGET 2022-23

وزیر خزانہ نے مرکزی بجٹ پیش کیا، آئندہ سال کے لیے نو اعشاریہ ...

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے پر خاص توجہ سے روزگار کے فوری موقعے پیدا ہوں گے: وزیر خزانہ

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتا رمن نے کہا ہے کہ اثاثوں کے اخراجات میں ...

ہندوستان میں کورونا کے دوران غریبوں کی تعداد دو گنی لیکن 40ارب پتیوں کا اضافہ

جاوید اخترعالمی ادارے آکسفیم کی رپورٹ کے مطابق کورونا وائرس ...

MARQUEE

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI India's Ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Alliance Air Avi ...

National Tourism Day being celebrated

National Tourism Day being celebrated

Tourism AMN National Tourism Day is being celebrated today. The day is observed on the 25th of January e ...

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Shimla Himachal Pradesh capital and one of the favourite tourists destination Shimla on Saturday received a ...

@Powered By: Logicsart