Tripura: Agartala Smart City Mission takes up compensatory afforestation drive to compensate ecological loss due to smart road project

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Tripura, Agartala Smart City Mission has taken up a compensatory afforestation drive to compensate for the ecological loss due to the extraction of adult trees for the under progress smart road project funded by the Asian Development Project.

Chief Executive Officer Agartala Smart City Mission Limited Sailesh Kumar Yadav speaking to AIR News on the issue said under some specific projects trees are being uprooted for up-gradation of the existing roads.

He said in such situations, the Smart City Mission is trying its best to not harm the ecological balance and hence some adult trees have relocated alive under the technical guidance of the Tripura Forest Department.

He further informed that under the Asian Development Bank-funded project that will convert all the city roads into smart roads, an initiative has been taken to plant ten trees for one tree extracted.

He said, that the land has already been identified for compensatory plantation, and funds are also earmarked.

Referring to the extraction of a number of adult trees along roadsides that links the new International Terminal Building of Agartala Airport with Agartala city due to the up-gradation and expansion of the road into four-lane, he informed that in collaboration with Tripura Forest Department around 200 trees have been replanted alive.

He further said that around 1,000 trees will be planted and raised till the plants attain adulthood on both sides of the proposed four-lane road. He also said that they are best to make no harm to the city’s existing green cover in our endeavors to make the city smart.