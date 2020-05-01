Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

FILE PHOTO

More than 150 transgender activists from across India have urged the government particularly the Union Social Justice Ministry to halt the Transgender Rules, 2020 until constitutionality of Transgender Act is decided by Apex Court & Pre-Legislative Consultative Policy, 2014 is followed.

They questioned the hurried process amidst lockdown. “The Act itself is violative of SC Judgement in NALSA vs UoI, 2014” they said in a letter to the Minister.

Signatories are from Manipur, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Karnataka, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala etc. Activists allege, mere 12 days time for ‘feedback’, when trans community is struggling for basic survival due to lockdown impact is grossly insensitive.

To, 30th April, 2020

The Hon’ble Minister,

Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment,

Government of India,

New Delhi

Sub: Response on the ‘Announcement’ by the MoSJE seeking public feedback for the

Draft Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020 – Reg

Sir,

We, the undersigned members of the transgender community are writing to you with a great deal of urgency and concern regarding the recent announcement put out by your Ministry, seeking “comments / suggestions / feedback” on the Draft Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020[1], prepared as per sub-section (1) and (2) of Section 22 the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019. The deadline for submission of feedback has been decided as 30th April, 2020.

As you are aware, the process for enactment of the said legislation began with the judgement of the Hon’ble Supreme Court in National Legal Services Authority v. Union of India (2014) 5 SCC 438, (15th April, 2014) and went through many stages, including a Private Member Bill, Report of the Standing Committee, many versions proposed by the MoSJE, eventually leading to the Act being passed and receiving Presidential assent on 10th January, 2020.

As members of the transgender community from across the country we have been very active through all these stages and have constantly been communicating to your Ministry our serious reservations regarding the non-consultative manner in which the Act was passed as well as many of the deeply problematic provisions in the Act, which fundamentally go against the grain of NALSA as well as our constitutional rights as equal citizens.

Now that the Ministry has decided to “seek feedback” on the Draft Rules, we wish to place the following points on record.

You are very much aware that the constitutional vires of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 is impugned before the Hon’ble Supreme Court, in multiple petitions. Since the matter is sub judice, it would be in the fitness of things to await the verdict of the Court, before proceeding with any rule-making process.

We are also pained and shocked to note the timing and manner of ‘seeking feedback’, when the entire country has been under mandatory lockdown since a month and millions of working class people including the entire transgender community has been facing a severe crisis of survival, food insecurity, lack of access to health care and livelihood. (and no supportive package has been declared for the entire community).

You would also kindly appreciate that the said announcement for feedback is inconsistent with the Pre-Legislative Consultation Policy (PLCP), 2014 of the Govt. of India, which must invariably be followed by all Ministries and Departments in formulating principal and sub-ordinate legislation (rule-making). According to the said policy, all details pertaining to the proposed Bill / Rules must be placed in public domain for a period of at least 30 days and communicated to public at large through print, electronic, audio and visual means. The Policy also envisages a process for consultation with the specific communities / groups affected by such laws / rules.

However, in the present instance, the Rules were uploaded on the website of MoSJE only on the 18th April and feedback is expected by 30th April (within 12 days), that too at a time when the nation is in lockdown, no physical interaction between members of the community is possible for deliberations or consultations and trans gender people are struggling for basic survival. Besides, the Rules have been placed only on the website and in English, while a majority of the community neither has access to web-based portals or the English language. An Act which claims to be ‘inclusive’ cannot adopt a rule-making process so exclusionary.

Considering the aforesaid submissions, we earnestly urge your Ministry not to proceed with the rule-making process of the Act until:

The matters pending before the Supreme Court regarding the constitutionality of the Act are fully decided and provisions of NALSA are complied with.

The lockdown is fully lifted and the situation of transgender people returns to at least a degree of ‘pre-lockdown normalcy’.

The provisions of the PLCP Policy are complied with in true letter and spirit, including grant of adequate time and consultation with the community, after lockdown.

We also wish to convey that even if certain responses to the Draft Rules are received from individuals / groups, the same should not be treated as representative of the entire transgender community across the country. The window for response to the draft Rules must be kept open for adequate time after lockdown is lifted, when the community is in a position to consult and submit feedback.

We earnestly hope that the Ministry would undertake a broad-based and inclusive process of consultation before proceeding with any aspect of framing Rules that would affect lakhs of transgender persons across the country.

Yours truly,

Grace Banu, Trans Rights Now Collective, Tamil Nadu Santa Khurai, All Manipur Nupi Maanbi Association (AMANA), Manipur Rachana Mudraboyina, Telangana Hijra Intersex Transgender Samiti, THITS Meera Sanghamitra, National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM), Hyderabad Lipok Ao, Goodwill Welfare Trust, Nagaland Neel Ebong, Saphho for Equality, Kolkata, West Bengal Jitu Singh, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh Soundarya, Vahini Samudaya Samathe, Hiriyur, Chitradurga, Karnataka. Gritik, Rohtak, Haryana Daina Dias, Wajood, Goa Raina Roy, Samabhbona and Amra Odbhut Café, Kolkata, West Bengal. Vihaan, Transman, Activist, Kerala Bittu Karthik Kondaiah, Telangana Hijra Intersex Transgender Samiti, THITS Sagar Ingale, Happy Transman Group, Nashik, Maharashtra Shyam Kamala Balasubramanian, Transmasculine Person, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu Anindya Hajra, Transfeminine person, Pratyay, Gender Trust Kolkata, West Bengal Dona Marwien, Symphalliange, Meghalaya Biraja, Student, Odisha Arindam Saha Kundu (Priyanka), Gour Banglar Sanghati, Malda, West Bengal. Maya R, Ashakiran Samajika Seva Samajhte, Yadgir, Karnataka Divya, Sangama, Samara & Karnataka Mangalamukhi Foundation, Yeshwantpur Moumita Patra, Barackpore, Kolkata Raahi, Bangalore, Karnataka. Rahul, Kolkata, Samantha, Telangana Hijra Intersex Transgender Samiti, THITS, Hyderabad. Abhay Thakkar, Delhi Mishuk Manna, Howrah, The Happy Transman Group Bindu, Ashodhaya, Mysore, Karnataka Ankitha G Gowda, Sangama, Kodagu, Karnataka. Sudheer, Muskan Sanstha, Sangli, Maharashtra Bhanupriya, Vahini Samudaya Samathe, Chitradurga, Karnataka. Aadvik Verma, Delhi, Prathiksha, Hosadurga, Vahini Samudaya Samathe, Karnataka Varsha, Vahini Samudaya Samathe, Hiriyur, Chitradurga, Karnataka Usha. Sangama, Karnataka. Inchara, Payana & Sangama, Karnataka. Sakshi, Hiriyur, Vahini Samudaya Samathe, Karnataka. Supriya, Sangama, Dabaspet, Karanataka Nisha Gulur, Sangama, Bangalore, Karnataka Krithika, Samara, Sheshadripuram, Bangalore Nitheli, Vahini Samudaya Samathe, Chitradurga, Karnataka. Bhavana, Samara, Bangalore, Karnataka. Eranna, Vahini Samudaya Samathe, Chellakare, Chitradurga, Karnataka. Mohamed Umar, Vahini Samudaya Samathe, Hirayur, Karnataka. Prabavathi, Vahini Samudaya Samathe, Hosadurga, Karnataka. Karthika, Bangalore, Karnataka. Swadhana, Vahini Samudaya Samathe, Chitradurga, Karnataka. Ashwini Rajan, Sammilana Samsthe, Kolar, Karnataka Radhika, Sankalp Trust, Karnataka Jennifer, Samastha, Karnataka Anu, Vahini Samudaya Samathe, Hosadurga, Karnataka. Roopa, Bangalore, Karnataka. Suraj, Transman, Delhi. Neha, Saathi, Warangal, Telangana Prapulladevi K N, Bangalore, Karnataka Jeeva, Sangama, Bangalore, Karnataka Vandana, Payana, Bangalore, Karnataka Chinnu P S Karnataka Ashakiran Samajika Seva Samajhte, Yadgir, Karnataka Sonu, Payana, Bangalore, Karnataka Mallika, Hiriyur, Vahini Samudaya Samathe, Karnataka. Suma, Samara Society, Bangalore, Karnataka Alikeya, Hiriyur, Vahini Samudaya Samathe, Karnataka. Dustu, Kolkata, West Bengal. Shivank Singh, Delhi Sayantika Mondal, Kolkata, West Bengal. Reecha, Ashodhaya, Mysore, Karnataka. Kavya, Vahini Samudaya Samathe, Hiriyur, Chitradurga, Karnataka. Mamatha, Village Dinka, Taluk, Pandavapura, Mandya, Karnataka. Sneha, Vahini Samudaya Samathe, Hiriyur, Chitradurga, Karnataka. Abhay Thakkar, Delhi Navya, Vahini Samudaya Samathe, Hiriyur, Chitradurga, Karnataka. Ramesh, Vahini Samudaya Samathe, Hiriyur, Chitradurga, Karnataka. Nagma, Vahini Samudaya Samathe, Hiriyur, Chitradurga, Karnataka. Kaushal Bodwal, Hasratein, A Queer Collective. Rudraneel Dhar, Kolkata, West Bengal Nimith, Ashodhaya, Mysore, Karnataka. Apsara, Sangama, Mysore, Karnataka. Madhumitha, Sangama, Mysore, Karnataka. Thamanahiriyur, Vahini Samudaya Samathe, Hiriyur, Chitradurga, Karnataka. Prathima, Vahini Samudaya Samathe, Hiriyur, Chitradurga, Karnataka. Sana Roy, Sangama, Bangalore, Karnataka. Kabir Beakta, The Happy Transman Group, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Sandy Talukdar, West Bengal Rian Ghos, Kolkata Veena, Vahini Samudaya Samathe, Hiriyur, Chitradurga, Karnataka. Karno Bhattacharjee. Transman, Kolkata, West Bengal. Prabha, Debaspete, Sangama, Karnataka Neel Yadav, Gurgaon Arush Mondal, Transman, Kolkata, West Bengal Kishu Bhati, Law student, Greater Noida Chandana, Samara, Mandya, Karnataka Soujanya, Samara, Mandya, Karnataka Souharya Das, Kolkata Madhushree, Store work, Ramanagara, Karnataka Monisha, Vahini Samudaya Samathe, Hiriyur, Chitradurga, Karnataka. Neelam, Haryana Diksha, Sangama, Kodagu Kushalnaga, Karnataka. Arti J, Karnataka Magalamuki Foundation, Bangalore. Manik, Transman, Kolkata, West Bengal. Siddharta Pal, Kolkata, West Bengal. Advik Verma, Delhi Inchra, Payana, Bangalore, Karnataka. Sachi, Sangama & Payana, Bangalore, Karnataka. Anirudhha Dutta, Associate Prof, University of Iowa Yaana, Sangama, Bangalore, Karnataka. Mayuri Allvekar, President, Maitri Foundation, Kolhapur, Maharashtra Adv. Mukul Inamdar, Pune, Maharashtra Sadhya Pawar, Mumbai Maharashtra Manjula, Sangama, Mandya, Karnataka Pratyush Dey, Kolkata, West Bengal. Bubun Chakraborty, Kolkata, West Bengal. Lipika, Sangama & Samara, Bangalore, Karnataka. Swapna, Payana, Bangalore Nithya, Payana, Bangalore Sneha, Payana, Bangalore Dhana, Bangalore, Prakruthi, Sangama, Koraterege, Tumkur, Karnataka. Sangeetha, Samara Society Bangalore, Karnataka, Keerthi, Sangama, Mandya, Karnataka. Vasant, Samara, Bangalore, Karnataka. Sarika, Mandya, Sangama, Karnataka. Kruplai Bidaye, Mumbai Sagnik Paul, West Bengal Aruna, Murshidabad, West Bengal Amrita Saha, Kolkata, West Bengal Vihaan, Transman, Delhi Gollapalli Kiran Raj, Society for Transmen Action and Rights, AP And Telangana. Sonika, Samara Society, Jayanagar, Bangalore, Karnataka Sumithra, Vahini Samudaya Samathe, Hiriyur, Chitradurga, Karnataka. Thanushree, Karnataka Mangalamukhi Foundation Bangalore, Karnataka Gowthami, Mysore, Karnataka, Somuya, Humsafar, Mumbai, Maharashtra Reecha, Vahini Samudaya Samathe, Hiriyur, Chitradurga, Karnataka. Niharika Banerjea, Ambedkar University, Delhi & Sappho for Equality Sumita Beethi, Sappho for Equality Kolkata, West Bengal Sutanuka Bhattacharya, Student Ambedkar University Delhi, Sappho for Equality Archee Roy, Sappho for Equality, Kolkata, West Bengal Rituparna Bhattacharya, Kolkata, West Bengal Kanakaraj Kellodu, Vahini Samudaya Samsthe, Chitradurga, Karnataka. Rayan Dey, Kolkata Dr. Sanskar Gosai, Mahuva Saransh Srivastava, Happy Transman Group, Delhi Nishu Vats, Happy Transman Group, Bangalore. Sivam Laha, Howrah, West Bengal Nayan Tendulkar, Happy Transman Group, Mumbai, Maharashtra Amay Bannerjee, Kolkata, West Bengal Avinaba Dutta (Avi), Kolkata, West Bengal Ray, Trans Rights Activist, New Delhi Chandramukhi, THITS, Hyderabad. Faisu Faisal, Trans activist, Kerala. Anjali, Trans activist, Andhra Pradesh Ganga Bhavani, Anatapur, Andhra Pradesh, Vinnu, Hyderabad. Anchal, Hyderabad. Neethu, Telangana. Meera Jasmine, Hyderabad.

