Top Biden aide meets China President Xi in Beijing

AMN / WEB DESK

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday, after holding talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the previous two days.

At the outset of their meeting, Xi told Sullivan, “In this changing and turbulent world, countries need solidarity and coordination, not division or confrontation.”

He also told Sullivan that China’s commitment to the goal of a stable, healthy and sustainable China-US relationship remains unchanged.

Sullivan told Xi in response that President Joe Biden is “committed to responsibly managing this consequential relationship to ensure the competition does not veer in the conflict or confrontation.”

He also expressed hope for the telephone talks between Biden and Xi, which are planned in the coming weeks.

The White House said the two also discussed tensions across the Taiwan Strait and in the South China Sea, as well as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Biden and Xi are expected to take part in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum meeting and the Group of 20 summit, which will be held in Peru and Brazil respectively in November. Sullivan told reporters that it would be “natural” for the two leaders to hold talks if they both attend those meetings.