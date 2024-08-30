Japan: 3 killed, 82 injured in Typhoon Shanshan

Severe Tropical Storm Shanshan has been bringing torrential rain to much of Japan, including the greater Tokyo area. Weather officials are urging people to stay vigilant for intense winds, mudslides, flooding and overflowing rivers as well as storm surges and high waves through Saturday.

AMN / TOKYO

Typhoon Shanshan, which made its landfall today in the Japanese prefecture of Kagoshima, has brought heavy rain and strong winds that left three people dead, 82 injured and one missing.

According to local media reports, earlier, a landslide in Gamagori city of the prefecture of Aichi, caused by the warm, moist air from the typhoon on Tuesday, left three people dead and two injured. As per the reports Shanshan, which weakened after making landfall at around 8 a.m. local time, has disrupted communication services and caused widespread power and water outages. It has led to train service suspension of the Kyushu Shinkansen, parts of the Sanyo and Tokaido Shinkansen, and numerous flight cancellations.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida convened a cabinet meeting urging citizens to remain vigilant against potential hazards like heavy rainfall, landslides and river flooding.