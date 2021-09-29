Tomar launches Amul Honey

AMN

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar today launched ‘Amul Honey- a product of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. under active cooperation with ‘National Bee Board’.

Addressing the launch, Mr Tomar emphasized the importance of National Beekeeping and Honey Mission in increasing the income of small farmers. The Mission is being implemented in the country for doubling income of farmers and beekeepers through beekeeping with the budgetary allocation of 500 crores rupees.

Mr Tomar said, there are 86 percent small farmers in the country. In order to increase the income of these small farmers, it is necessary to connect them with other dimensions of agriculture like beekeeping.

He said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed his desire for a sweet revolution on the soil of Gujarat and by launching Amul Honey, India has started the journey towards fulfilling the dream of the Prime Minister.