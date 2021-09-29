Taliban urges DGCA to resume flights between India and Afghanistan

Sanjay Singh/ New Delhi

India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been approached by Afghanistan’s Civil Aviation Authority under the new Taliban regime seeking to resume flights operated by its airlines namely Kam Air and Ariana Afghan Airline to and from Delhi.

According to sources, DGCA has received the letter and the Ministry of Civil Aviation will take a call on this after discussions at the top level.

In a letter dated September 7 addressed to DGCA, Afghanistan’s Acting Minister for Civil Aviation and Transport Alhaj Hamidullah Akhundzada wrote: “The intention of this letter is to keep the smooth passenger movement between two countries based on the signed MoU and our national carriers (Ariana Afghan Airline and Kam Air) aimed to commence their scheduled flights. Therefore, Afghanistan’s Civil Aviation Authority requests you to facilitate their commercial flights.”

“The Civil Aviation of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan avails its highest assurance,” he added. “As you are well informed that recently the Kabul Airport was damaged and dysfunctional by American troops before their withdrawal. By technical assistance of our Qatar Brother, the Airport became operational once again and a NOTAM in this regard issued on September 6,” Akhundzada’s letter to DGCA stated.

Afghanistan’s airspace was declared ‘uncontrolled’ and was effectively closed for civilian flights on August 16 after Taliban took over Kabul. Since then, Taliban government with help from Qatar, has managed to resume air services from several airports in the country, including Kabul airport .

Ariana Afghan Airline has already been operating domestic flights. The first international commercial flight post the takeover was operated between Islamabad and Kabul on September 13 by Pakistan International Airlines. As of now, regular international flights out of Kabul are being operated to Iran and Pakistan.

Following the withdrawal of US troops, Kabul airport was at the centre of evacuation operations conducted by various countries, including India.

Prior to the Taliban takeover, India’s national carrier Air India and low-cost airline SpiceJet operated flights between Delhi and Kabul. While Air India operated its last scheduled flight to Kabul on August 15, SpiceJet had suspended its flights in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.