Tomar inaugurates the India – International Food & Agri Week

STAFF REPORTER

Union minister for Food Processing Industries Narendra Singh Tomar today virtually inaugurated the India – International Food and Agri Week. Addressing the inaugural session, Mr Tomar said Indian food processing sector is 32 per cent of India’s food market.

The Minister said, proper marketing and latest technology can lead to greater development of the agriculture sector and significant steps have been taken in this direction. He added that with 3.4 per cent GDP growth rate agriculture sector has contributed hugely to India’s economic growth even during Covid times.

Mr Tomar said, the Ministry has started an awareness campaign named ‘Anna Devo Bhava’ to mark this occasion. He stressed that along with increasing awareness about the value of food we must also focus on reducing food wastage.

He said the focus of the agro and food tech is on the use of technology in the field of food and agriculture sector to increase the income of farmers and is in line with the goal set by the Prime Minister to double the income of farmers by 2022.