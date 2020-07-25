Tomar calls upon States to ensure effective use of funds for development works

SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI

Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Narendra Singh Tomar has called upon the States to ensure that funds being routed to Gram Panchayats are effectively used for development works at the village level.

Inaugurating a function through a video conference on Strengthening of the Risk-Based Internal Audit of Rural Development Programmes Friday Mr Tomar emphasized that the focus of the government is on ensuring high levels of transparency in the implementation of rural development programmes.

The minister said, his Ministry has developed a multi-pronged strategy for expanding livelihood opportunities through wage and self-employment, providing rural housing, roads infrastructure and providing a social safety net.

The Minister said, a provision of about Rs 1,20,000 crore has been made in the Budget Estimates for the financial year 2020-21. In view of the situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic, an additional allocation of Rs 40,000 crore has also been made for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme during this financial year.

On this occasion, Mr Tomar released a Financial Management Index for Rural Development Programmes to rank the performance of the States. The States will be ranked on the basis of preparation of annual plan, projecting the requirement of funds for the financial year, expeditious release of State’s share, timely utilization of the funds and submission of the Utilization Certificates.