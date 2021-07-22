DRDO successfully flight-tests New Generation Akash Missile
Israel’s National Security Council ‘looking into’ NSO spyware allegations
Sidhu to take charge as Punjab Cong chief on Friday, to invite CM for event
25 dead, over 1.5 lakh evacuated as China province deluged by heaviest rain in 1,000 years
Innovation will be key to benefit multifold from this tech growth: Infosys CEO
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Jul 2021 04:06:50      انڈین آواز

Tokyo ready for sober opening ceremony of Olympics 2020

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

WEB DESK

Sports fans across the world are eagerly awaiting the start of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo from tomorrow Friday, after a year-long delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The mega quadrennial event will kick off with a highly-anticipated Opening Ceremony tomorrow from 4:30 pm Indian time.

However, the event to be held at the newly-built National Stadium in the Japanese capital, will be a scaled down and sobering affair amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The ceremony will have none of the usual splendour and grandiosity. It will be lacking the mass choreography, the huge props and the cornucopia of dancers, actors and lights associated with an Olympic Games opening ceremony.

Long-time opening ceremony executive producer, Marco Balich, said that the opening ceremony of Summer Games will be a sobering show in Tokyo and will feature beautiful Japanese aesthetics. He said, the event will be very Japanese but also in sync with the sentiment of today, the reality.

Image

Rising COVID-19 cases in Tokyo have cast a large shadow over an event that had already been postponed last year because of the pandemic. Japan had announced that the participants will be competing in empty venues so that the health risks amid the COVID-19 pandemic can be minimised.

Fans will see a much smaller team parade taking place in an almost empty Tokyo Olympic stadium. Deputy chef-de-mission Prem Kumar Verma said that only six officials from every country are allowed at the ceremony although there is no cap on athletes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Recalling India’s performances at previous Olympics (Seoul to Rio)

By Harpal Singh Bedi Called the greatest show on earth, the Olympic Games are celebration of human exce ...

Tokyo ready for sober opening ceremony of Olympics 2020

WEB DESK Sports fans across the world are eagerly awaiting the start of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo from t ...

More controversy on eve of opening ceremony Tokyo Olympics 2020

AMN WEB DESK Olympic organizers on Thursday sacked the opening ceremony director, Kentaro Kobayas ...

خبرنامہ

نمازِ عیدالاضحی پڑھنے اور قربانی کرنے کا طریقہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی عید الاضحی کی نماز: عید الاضحی ...

وقوفِ عرفات اور عرفہ کا روزہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی حج کے ایام شروع ہوگئے ہیں۔ ام ...

خارجہ سکریٹری نے اقوام متحدہ کے سکریٹری جنرل کو سلامتی کونسل کیلئے بھارت کی ترجیحات سے واقف کرایا

خارجہ سکریٹری ہرش وردھن شرنگلا، بدھ سے نیویارک کے تین روزہ د ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

If you are thirty plus, visit Nagaland……look for the wonder drug

If you are thirty plus, visit Nagaland……look for the wonder drug

Nirendra Dev in Kohima 1990 In the business of pharmaceuticals, it is probably recording the highest growt ...

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz