Together India defeated Covid last year and India can do it again: PM Modi

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that together India had defeated Covid last year and India can do it again, with the same principles but faster speed and coordination.

Mr Modi said this while chairing a meeting this evening to review the status of preparedness to handle the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Various aspects relating to medicines, oxygen, ventilators and vaccination were discussed during the meeting.

Mr Modi stressed that there is no substitute to testing, tracking and treatment.

He said, early testing and proper tracking remains key to reduce mortality.

The Prime Minister said that local administrations need to be proactive and sensitive to people’s concerns.

Mr Modi directed that close coordination with States must be ensured in handling the pandemic.

He said that all necessary measures must be taken to ramp up the availability of hospital beds for Covid patients.

The Prime Minister also directed that additional supply of beds through temporary hospitals and isolation centres should be ensured.

Mr Modi also spoke about the need to utilize the full potential of India’s pharmaceutical industry to meet the rising demand of various medicines.

He reviewed the status of supply of Remdesivir and other medicines.

The Prime Minister was briefed on actions taken to address the issue of availability of Remdesivir.

