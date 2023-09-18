इंडियन आवाज़     18 Sep 2023 01:24:31      انڈین آواز

Today Stock News: HAL, BEL and Bharat Dynamics gain after defence ministry approves Rs 45,000 crore deal

Leave a comment
Published On: By

BIZ DESK

Defence stocks such as Hindustan Aeronautical Limited, Bharat Electronics, Bharat Dynamics, and Paras Defence are on rising trend, while shares of Cochin Shipyard were trading down in morning hours on Monday (September 18), three days after the defence ministry approved nine capital acquisition projects worth Rs 45,000 crore for the armed forces.  

The defence ministry on Friday approved nine capital acquisition projects worth Rs 45,000 crore for the armed forces. BEL, meanwhile, has received an order of Rs 2,118.57 crore from Cochin Shipyard Limited for the supply of various equipment comprising sensors, weapon equipment, etc.

HAL
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) shares made a good start in early morning deals on Monday, rising higher by 1.53 per cent, or Rs 1.53, at Rs 4,007.60, three days after after the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved Acceptance of Necessity (AON) for the procurement of 12 Su-30MKI Aircraft.
HAL will be the key party in completing this order. Last week, the stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 4,180.

Bharat Electronics (BEL)
The stock of BEL was rising higher by 3.17 per cent, or Rs 4.30, at Rs 140.00, in the first trading session after the company received an order of Rs 2,118.57 crore from Cochin Shipyard Limited for the supply of various equipment comprising sensors, weapon equipment, etc.

As per the statement, BEL will also provide Cochin Shipyard fire control systems and communication equipment for six numbers of next-generation missile vessels (NGMV) and a class of anti-surface warfare corvettes for Indian Navy.

This project will have the participation of Indian electronics and associated industries, including MSMEs, which are sub vendors of BEL, the company said in its BSE filing on Friday.

Bharat Dynamics
The company seems to be cashing in on the upbeat mood in the defence stock segment as its shares jumped 1.95 per cent, or Rs 20.80, at Rs 1,084.85 each in the morning hours on Monday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بھارت-سعودی عرب ساجھے داری، خطے اور دنیا کے فلاح وبہبود کیلئے بے حد اہم ہے

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے سعودی عرب کے ولی عہد شہزادے محمد بن س ...

جی ٹوینٹی رہنماؤں نے نئی دلّی اعلانیہ منظور کیا ہے۔

T AMN جی ٹوینٹی رہنماﺅں کے منظور کئے گئے نئی دلّی اعلانیے ک ...

بھارت میں بدعنوانی، ذات پات اور فرقہ واریت کیلئے کوئی جگہ نہیں: وزیر اعظم مودی

AMN /WEB DESK وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سال 2047 تک بھارت ...

MARQUEE

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

MEDIA

Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 10 ...

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

@isro AMN / WEB DESK India's first space-based mission to study the Sun, Aditya L1 spacecraft successfu ...

Dipti Ranjan Sahoo, A Scientist working to reduce impact of earthquake

Dipti Ranjan Sahoo is among the 12 scientists who have selected for the prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Pr ...

@Powered By: Logicsart