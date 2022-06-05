To find a diplomatic solution, Russia must not be humiliated: French President

AMN / WEB DESK

French President Emmanuel Macron said it is vital that Russia is not humiliated so that when the fighting stops in Ukraine a diplomatic solution can be found. He said that he believed Paris would play a mediating role to end the conflict. President Macron has sought to maintain a dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin since Moscow’s military action in Ukraine in February. His stance has been repeatedly criticised by some eastern and Baltic partners in Europe, as they see it as undermining efforts to pressure Putin to the negotiating table. Macron in an interview with regional newspapers published today said that he is convinced that it is France’s role to be a mediating power. Macron has spoken with Putin regularly as part of efforts to achieve a ceasefire and begin a credible negotiation between Kyiv and Moscow.