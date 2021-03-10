India objects to debate on its Agri reforms in British Parliament
Tirath Singh Rawat to be new Uttarakhand CM

Tirath Singh Rawat will be the new chief minister of Uttarakhand. Acting Chief minister Trivendra Singh Ravat proposed his Name for the leader in BJP legislative party meeting held in Dehradun today.

BJP’s legislature party met was held to decide the successor of Trivendra Singh Rawat who has resigned as the chief minister, ending days of speculations about a leadership change in the BJP-ruled hill state amid reports of discontent against him. He was to complete four years in the office later this month.

“The party gave me a golden opportunity to serve this State for four years. I had never thought that I would get such an opportunity. The party has now decided that the opportunity to serve as CM should be given to someone else now,” Rawat said.

Who is Tirath Singh Rawat?
Tirath Singh Rawat will be the new chief minister of Uttarakhand. He was the BJP chief in Uttarakhand from February 9, 2013 to December 31, 2015 and a former member of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly from Chaubttakhal constituency from 2012 to 2017. Tirath Singh Rawat is MP from Garhwal (Uttarakhand).

BJP MP, he was the chief of the party in Uttarakhand from 2013 to 2015 and also an MLA from the state in the past.

Tirath singh Rawat is an M.A. Sociology, Diploma Course in Patrakarita
Educated at H.N.B. Garhwal University, Srinagar, Garhwal, Uttarakhand Profession Agriculturist
Social Worker Permanent

Positions Held
1997-2002Member, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council
1997-2000Chairman, Decision (Vinischay) Committee, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly
2000-2002Education Minister, Government of Uttrakhand
2012-2017Member, Uttrakhand State Legislative Assembly
May, 2019Elected to 17th Lok Sabha
13 Sept. 2019 onwardsMember, Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture
9 Oct. 2019 onwardsMember, Joint Committee on Salaries and Allowances of Members of Parliament
Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

